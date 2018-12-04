Non-licensed businesses in Goa are drug havens, says Health Minister Vishwajit Rane

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 4:01 PM

The coastline of Goa is filled with small businesses run by foreigners, many of them in partnership with local businesses.

Rane also said that a drive would be conducted to launch a crackdown on clubs, including those operated by foreign nationals, who do not meet with the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) standards of food and hygiene. (File photo)

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday ordered a crackdown on non-licenced businesses run by foreigners in the coastal state, alleging that these were being used as drug havens.

“We have already formed a list of foreigners doing business in different parts of Goa. We are going to start in the North first and then move towards the South,” Rane told the media here.

“Most of these outlets, according to reports, are nothing but drug havens. We will take strict actions,” the Minister said, adding that the Health Act was also in the process of being modified.

Rane also said that a drive would be conducted to launch a crackdown on clubs, including those operated by foreign nationals, who do not meet with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) standards of food and hygiene.

“There are many clubs which are operational. The FDA will raid those clubs and if food standards are not up to the mark, the kitchen will be sealed and locked.”

The coastline of Goa is filled with small businesses run by foreigners, many of them in partnership with local businesses.

