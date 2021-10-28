Non-bailable warrant issued against ‘untraceable’ Param Bir Singh; P Chidambaram takes ’21st century Achhe Din’ swipe

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had removed Param Bir Singh as Mumbai police commissioner in March this year. (PTI)

A court in Thane today issued a non-bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an extortion case. According to the Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh is untraceable. The Mumbai Crime Branch had filed a plea before Esplanade Court for issuing a non-bailable warrant against Singh yesterday. The Crime Branch has been looking for him.

On the other hand, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram today said that he finds it bizarre that the Mumbai Police is not able to find its former commissioner and termed it the ’21st century Achhe Din’ version of hide and seek game. “Isn’t it bizarre that the Mumbai police cannot find its former Commissioner of Police? This is the 21st century Achhe Din version of our favourite childhood game of Hide & Seek,” said Chidambaram on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has put Param Bir Singh’s salary on hold with immediate effect saying he has been untraceable since May this year. As many as five FIRs were registered against Singh in different police stations of Maharashtra and the key charge against him was of extortion. The anti-corruption bureau of Mumbai Police has already been investigating corruption allegations made against Singh by two serving police officials.

Earlier, Param Bir Singh was issued many summons but he did not turn up before the government-appointed Justice (retired) KU Chandiwal Commission of enquiry, the National Investigation Agency, and the Crime Branch.

On October 22, an inquiry commission probing the Bhima Koregaon case had passed an order summoning Param Bir Singh and IPS officer Rashmi Shukla asking them to appear before 8th November 2021.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had removed Param Bir Singh as Mumbai police commissioner in March this year and had transferred him to the Home Guards where he is yet to report and join. He was removed from the post following the high-profile Antilia bomb scare case in which his junior Sachin Vaze is a key accused.