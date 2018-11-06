Pamphlets saying `NoMandirNoVote’ found on wall outside court

The anonymous pamphlets, printed on saffron background, were addressed to the Prime Minister, asking him to bring in an ordinance to build Ram temple in Ayodhya. (IE)

Pamphlets with message #NoMandirNoVote were found pasted on the outer wall of the District & Sessions Court in Shivajinagar area here Tuesday. The anonymous pamphlets, printed on saffron background, were addressed to the Prime Minister, asking him to bring in an ordinance to build Ram temple in Ayodhya. “Mr Prime Minister, Bring Law, Build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya before 2019…#NoMandirNoVote,” they said.

The pamphlets were pasted on either side of gate number 4 of the court complex. While the Supreme Court has deferred hearing on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute to January, the RSS recently demanded that a law be passed to enable construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.