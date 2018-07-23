Noisy scenes lead Venkiah Naidu to stop telecast of Rajya Sabha proceedings

Naidu also warned the protesting members of action or adjourning the House while asking them to allow debate and discussion.

Noisy scenes created by TDP members in the Rajya Sabha seeking special category status for Andhra Pradesh today saw a visibly upset Chairman M Venkiah Naidu ordering stoppage of telecast of proceedings for about 15 minutes saying “only voice will go; noise will not go”. Thouogh the members of the Telugu Desam Party had trooped into the Well during the Question Hour raising slogans in support of their demands, the proceedings continued with Ministers replying to the listed queries.

The TDP had earlier forced an adjournment of proceedings in the Upper House soon after it had assembled for the day. As TDP MPs YS Chowdhary and CM Ramesh raised the issue, the Chairman said he has already told them their notice “has been admitted, it is coming up tomorrow.” He, however, said that the debate was not permissible under Rule 168.

“You know the system. Sense of the House is that House should function and take up business as slated.” Asking the agitating members to return to their seats, Naidu said; “I have only two options — whether I run the House like this or adjourn the House”. But as the ruckus continued, he said “nothing else (apart from listed proceedings) will go on record…Please take note, neither the electronic media, nor the print media.” Following this, the live telecast was stopped for about 15 minutes.

Naidu also warned the protesting members of action or adjourning the House while asking them to allow debate and discussion. While drawing the agitating members’ attention towards school children sitting in the Visitors’ Gallery, he also quipped: “Live telecast is not there. Why are you wasting your energy”. As the din continued, Naidu said if “you have decided to defy the Chair…Choice is yours…Only voice will go; noise will not go”. Earlier when the House had assembled for the day, TDP members led by Chowdary and Ramesh were up on their feet as soon as listed papers were laid on the table of the House.

The Chairman said their notice has been converted into a short-duration discussion which would be taken up tomorrow. Naidu said he was willing for a discussion on the issue last week itself but TDP leaders wanted it to be slated for Monday and yesterday they had sought its listing on July 24. “I have admitted the notice under rule 176,” he said. Rule 176 allows a short duration discussion to be raised by a member on a matter of urgent public importance. But the TDP members were unrelenting.

“Please don’t do injustice to other members,” Naidu said, adding he has admitted 15 zero hour notices which should be taken up. He asked members to return to their places but TDP members were unrelenting. Naidu’s repeated pleas to members to return to their seats went heeded, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings till noon.