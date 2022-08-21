Noida woman sent to 14-day judicial custody after video of her abusing security guards goes viral

A video of a woman abusing a security guard of a residential society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida is being widely shared on social media. In the video, the woman can be heard shouting expletives, manhandling and threatening one of the guards, allegedly as there was delay in opening the society gates of the Jaypee Wishtown society in Noida’s Sector 126.

The accused woman has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days, ANI reported. She was earlier detained for questioning by the police.

Karan Chaudhary, a security guard, told reporters that the woman was trying to exit the society, and there was a delay in opening the gates.

“It took some time to open the gate and Madam was waiting. There was nothing else. So she started shouting and hurling abuses,” the guard said, as quoted by NDTV.

The accused woman who misbehaved with the security personnel in Jaypee Wish Town, Noida, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Additional Commissioner of Police (HQ) Bharti Singh said ANI that police have registered a case based on the security guard’s complaint.

“A woman named Bhavya Rai was caught on video abusing, misbehaving with a security personnel of the society. Police registered a case based on the complaint of the security guard. Her vehicle has been brought to the police station, and she has been arrested,” Singh was quoted saying by ANI.

A case has been filed and the woman has been accused under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (acts prejudicial to harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, police said, NDTV reported.

Jaypee Wishtown society’s secretary Ankit Kuchhal said that necessary action will be taken against her.

“The guard has given an application to police, after which the FIR was registered. The lady is a tenant and she is an advocate staying here for 3-4 months. We have contacted the owner of her flat and necessary actions by the society will be taken,” Kuchhal said.