Noida: Wife beaten, given triple talaq after argument over Rs 30 to buy vegetables

The abolishment of triple talaq is one of the top intention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led central government. (Representational Image)

The Uttar Pradesh police have booked a 35-year-old man for allegedly divorcing his wife by triple talaq following an argument over an amount of Rs 30 to buy vegetables. The incident took place on Saturday in Greater Noida’s Dadri after the couple allegedly entered a heated argument over the amount. Reports said that Sabir, the husband, lost his cool and hit his wife Jainab (30) and then divorced her when she asked him to give the amount to purchase vegetables.

In her complaint to the police, Jainab claimed that she was subjected to repeated violence by her in-laws including her husband. In the FIR (First Information Report), Jainab stated that she was thrashed badly on Saturday by her husband, her brother-in-law Zakir, sister-in-law Sama and mother-in-law Najjo. Jainab also added that she was given electric shocks with a wire. Following the incident, she was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against Sabir and other family members. Niraj Malik, Station House Officer, Dadri police station, said that the FIR registered under IPC sections 504 (intentional insult), 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation). However, Sabir was granted bail by Dadri city magistrate on June 30, 2019.

Meanwhile, Zainab has been shifted back to her parents’ house with her three children. The police officials stated that she was sent for a medical test where the allegation of electric shock was not found true.

In a similar incident on June 22, 2019, the Thane police had arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly divorcing his wife by triple talaq. The incident took place at Thane’s Bhiwandi area. A case of torture and harassment was lodged against husband’s sister, brother, and mother over dowry.

The abolishment of triple talaq is one of the top priorities for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government. The government had passed the Triple Talaq Bill twice in Lok Sabha in 2017 and 2018 but failed to pass it from Rajya Sabha where the party lacks the required figures. The bill has also been part of the BJP’s election manifesto for the Lok Sabha election 2019.