Noida: UP Police disdands Special Operation Group after ‘bribe rate list’ goes viral

UP Police disbands SOG after ‘bribe rate list’ goes viral (indianexpress.com)

Gautam Budh Nagar police were left shocked after screenshots of a bribe “rate list” was circulated on social media on Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, the state police headquarters in Lucknow was seized of the matter, when a tweet with the images was tagged to the UP Director General of Police. The list that reached the top police officers, had phone numbers of nine local businessmen and the amount paid as bribe to various police officers of the district, reported The Indian Express.

This incident has led to the dissolution of the Special Operation Group (SOG) and the members of the team were sent to the police line as punishment. SOG is a team formed by the SSP in each district, that is supposed to look into major murders and dacoity cases. Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajaypal Sharma said that “the 16 members of the team have been sent to police lines and an inquiry will be conducted by SP City, to look into the matter. Depending on the inquiry, they might be suspended or further action might as well be taken, found guilty.”

“The account from which the list had been tweeted will also be verified, though it has deleted the tweet,” he added.

The rate cards shared on WhatsApp had the rates of various ‘jobs’, which included acquiring 9mm pistols, bribes for Holi, expenses for managing the daily “mess” and so on. It also mentioned that the people involved paid Rs 3,000-15,000 to the police officers for the ‘jobs’. Out of the nine businessmen who are mentioned in the messages, two of them are involved in LPG or fuel, nine have cement business, while the other one is a hotel owner in Dadri.

According to police sources, a tussle between two factions of SOG team has brought the issue forward. A senior police officer said, “We are going to check the authenticity of the allegations, an inquiry will be launched. It is only after the tiff between members, the rate card became viral. It could as well be an attempt to tarnish the image of police.” Sources also informed that an SP-rank officer mentioned in the list has written to the SSP stressing on the need for a free and fair investigation.