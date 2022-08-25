Noida twin towers demolition on August 28: How, when, why and what next – All your questions answered here

Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: The Supertech’s illegal twin towers, taller than the UNESCO’s world heritage site Qutub Minar, at the Emerald Court in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida will be demolished through a controlled implosion technique on August 28, the process of which will begin from 2:30 PM.

The twin towers, Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), are located in Sector 93A in Noida, near the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. The towers, which are part of Supertech’s Emerald Court project, cumulatively have over 900 flats, covering an area of around 7.5 lakh sq. feet.

It will take around 3,700 kgs of explosives, 10 men, and less than 15 seconds to bring the towers down to dust and rubble. Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that the final visit to the spot and meeting with various stakeholders was done on Thursday, and that explosives were loaded on the twin towers.

Here’s all that you need to know about the NOIDA twin tower demolition on August 28:

Supertech Twin Tower case: A timeline

It all began in 2004, when a housing society ‘Supertech Emerald Court’ was proposed at Sector 93A in New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA). In 2005, the Noida authority sanctioned the building plan, which outlined 14 towers and nine floors.

In 2012, Noida accepted a revised map of Supertech, in which the height of the twin towers was fixed at 40 floors.

In December 2012, the Emerald court Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) moved the Allahabad High Court, alleging that the construction was illegal. The case was Supertech Limited was fought by four RWA members, three of them who were retired persons.

On April 11, 2014, the Allahabad High Court had directed the authority to demolish the twin towers within four months from the date of filing the copy of the order. Further, the court had also asked realtors to refund flat buyers’ payments with an interest rate of 14 per cent in three months, and asked Supertech to bear expenses of the demolition and debris removal.

The Supreme Court in August last year upheld the Allahabad HC order, and ordered the demolition, noting that the structures had come up violating construction norms.

The Supreme Court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah had directed that the builder should incur the expenses, and that the firm must reimburse owners of the flat the amount they had paid.

How will the twin towers be demolished?

The demolition would be done through a controlled waterfall implosion technique with the help of 3,700 kg of explosives, leaving behind 55,000 tonnes of debris. The explosives, that are sold only after permission from government agencies, will be used for the demolition are detonators, emulsions and shock tubes, which have explosion material in gel or powdered form.

Drones will not be allowed to fly in the “exclusion zone” of Supertech’s illegal twin towers. An exclusion zone has been marked around the twin towers where no person, vehicle or animal would be allowed during the demolition process, Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ram Badan Singh had told PTI.

“The exclusion zone will include an area of 450 metres in front of the twin towers overseeing a road and a city park. On the other side of the towers, the exclusion zone will be till 250 metres,” he said.

Who will bring down the twin towers? How long will it take?



The demolition will be undertaken by Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions. Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta told news agency PTI that it will take 9-10 seconds for all the explosives to blast in a series, and would then take four-five seconds to come down completely.

Edifice engineering had previously executed demolition of illegal residential complexes in Kerala’s Maradu, Telangana’s secretariat and central prison, and old Motera stadium in Gujarat, among others.

How will the debris be removed and how long will it take?

The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris to be cleared and clouds of dust to dissipate, which will be managed scientifically.

All the debris will not go to waste as an estimated 4,000-tonnes of iron and steel will be recovered that Edifice plans to use to recover a part of the demolition cost.

Noida Authority’s General Manager (Planning) Ishtiaq Ahmed told PTI that 21,000 cubic metres of the debris would be moved out and dumped at an isolated land measuring five to six hectares in city’s work circle seven limits and the remaining would get accommodated in the basement areas of the twin towers where a pit has been made.

Advisory issued for residents

All residents of two adjoining societies — Emerald Court and ATS Village — will be evacuated on the day of the demolition. They are barely nine metres away from the twin towers. Around 5,000 residents of the neighbouring societies have been asked to vacate their houses by 7 am. They are asked to return to their homes only after 4 PM, only after a green signal would be given by Edifice Engineering, an evacuation plan by NOIDA office read.

The Noida- Greater Noida Expressway will be closed for vehicular movement from 2:15 PM to 2:45 PM on the day. In case any flats resident has two or more vehicles, and has dearth of parking space, NOIDA will provide parking space for the evacuation period.

Fire tenders, ambulances, shall be parked on the road constructed behind the park in front of the twin towers.

Meanwhile, the ATS village Apartment Owners Association has released an advisory asking residents to evacuate the complex along with their pets by 7 AM. All vehicles must also be taken out at the same time.

Residents must ensure that doors, and windows are locked, and all electrical appliances must be turned off and unplugged from wall sockets. The piped gas supply to flats will be switched off at 6:30 AM, and will be restored at 4 PM, and would take about 3-4 hours for full restoration. However, residents have been allowed to return post-5:30 PM.

