Noida twin-tower demolition: Nine seconds is all it will take to bring down the 100-metre tall structures – Details here

The infamous twin-towers of Supertech located in Sector 93A Noida is all set to be razed on May 22. While it had taken years to erect the nearly 100-metre tall structures, the engineers said that demolishing it will take all of nine seconds.

The officials involved in the process said that up to four tonnes of explosives could be used to raze down the illegal towers. Since there are many buildings around the structure, 1,500 families living in the close vicinity would be moved out of their homes for around five hours. The implosion will take place at 2.30 pm on May 22.

According to the demolition plan shared by Edifice Engineering, the company responsible for demolishing the tower, a large number of security personnel will be deployed in the area on the day while the stretch of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway close to the site would be shut for traffic for an hour.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of Supertech’s Apex (100 metre) and Ceyane (97 metre) on August 31 last year as the twin towers after it found that the construction was illegal. Utkarsh Mehta, a partner at Edifice, said that of the twin towers, Ceyane (31 floors) will collapse to the ground first followed by Apex (32 floors).

“The building will fall inwards in multiple stages, floor by floor. Ten levels will act as primary blast floors and seven as secondary blast floors. The primary blast floors will have explosives in all columns. In the secondary floors, explosives will be in 40 per cent of the columns,” Mehta said.

South Africa-based Jet Demolition is providing expertise on the blast for safe implosion and a trial blast would take place ahead of the actual implosion.

The company had previously demolished the 108-metre tall Bank of Lisbon in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2019 with an implosion. The gap between the structure and an adjoining building there was around seven metres, while in Noida the space is around nine metres, according to officials.

Mehta said that explosives between 2,500 kg and 4,000kg will be required for the demolition and a test blast will be done in the last week of March or the first week of April to optimize the use of explosives.

The company will put up two to three layers of wired mesh around columns which would be filled with explosives and laying ‘geo-textile fabric’ on the ground to stop debris from flying off in an uncontrolled manner. The specially-prepared cushions on the ground would reduce the impact of rubble falling on it and minimize vibrations.

The exclusion zone includes the entire Emerald Court, nearby ATS Greens Village and parts of Parsavnath Prestige, a park and the road in front of the towers as well as a portion of the Noida Expressway.

