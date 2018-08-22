Noida to get medicinal, herbal garden by November end: Official

The park, being developed on a triangular piece of land at an estimated cost of Rs 23.94 crore by the Noida Authority, will be opened for public in November, they said. (Representative image: IE)

A park spreading over 25 acres of land with herbal and medicinal plants is being prepared in Sector 91 of the city, officials said today. The park, being developed on a triangular piece of land at an estimated cost of Rs 23.94 crore by the Noida Authority, will be opened for public in November, they said. It will also have an open amphitheatre, dedicated meditation space, natural lake and water bodies, a food court, and proper parking space for visitors, the Noida Authority officials said.

“The work on the project had started in September 2015 and will be completed on November 30 this year,” they said. “There will be plants of herbal and medicinal values including neem, imli, baheda, harad, reetha, curry leaves, amla, olives, arjun, bel, and fruit plants like wild guavas, mango, pomegranate, papaya and several others,” a senior official said.

The official said the plants would be planted along the pathway and in bunches inside the park. “Most of the work has been completed. The work that is underway includes that of the gates and boundary walls of the park,” the official said. The Noida Authority has in recent times stepped up its efforts to enhance green cover in the city in a bid to check pollution.

The city witnessed a massive plantation drive on August 15, with over one lakh saplings planted on a single day. The authority has also started work to cover with grass and shrubs the sides on roads to check soil erosion and mitigate dust besides coming up with vertical gardens under metro rail corridors and elevated roads and flyovers.