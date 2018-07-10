Noida techie duped of over Rs 1 lakh for used car; interesting story here

As per Rai’s complaint, Amrendra took him to a car dealer in Sector 16 of Noida.

A Noida techie has been duped of Rs 1.30 Lakh in name of getting a cheap second-hand car. The man, Samir Rai, who heads the IT department of a company in Noida’s sector 63, was duped by an acquaintance.

As per Rai’s complaint, Amrendra took him to a car dealer in Sector 16 of Noida. The accused showed a number of cars to Rai and took Rs 1.30 Lakh in name of token money. Since then, he has switched off his mobile phone and is out of reach.

