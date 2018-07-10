​​​
Noida techie duped of over Rs 1 lakh for used car; interesting story here

A Noida techie has been duped of Rs 1.30 Lakh in name of getting a cheap second-hand car. The man, Samir Rai, who heads the IT department of a company in Noida's sector 63, was duped by an acquaintance.

By: | Published: July 10, 2018 12:30 PM
As per Rai's complaint, Amrendra took him to a car dealer in Sector 16 of Noida.

As per Rai’s complaint, Amrendra took him to a car dealer in Sector 16 of Noida. The accused showed a number of cars to Rai and took Rs 1.30 Lakh in name of token money. Since then, he has switched off his mobile phone and is out of reach.

The story will be updated after further inputs are received.

