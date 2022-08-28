Noida Twin Towers Demolition Today Live Updates: The illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida will be reduced to rubble on Sunday through “controlled implosion” at 2:30 pm. Apex tower (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) that are part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd, are located in Sector 93A near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Around 3,700 kgs of explosives have been infused into the twin towers. Noida-Greater Noida expressway will remain closed from 2:15-2:45 PM today. Residents of nearby apartment complexes — ATS Greens Village and Emerald Court — have started to evacuate their flats. According to the police, Emerald Court has 15 towers and ATS village has around 25 towers and four villas. At the demolition spot, cranes have started coming in, over 560 police personnel are at the spot and traffic diversion has been activated.
Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering has partnered with South Africa’s Jet, who will carry out the blast scheduled at 2:30 PM Sunday. In less than 15 seconds, the towers will crumble like a pack of cards.
560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams & NDRF team deployed. Traffic diversion points activated, says DCP Central Rajesh S (ANI)
Expressway only to be closed right before the blast at around 2.15pm. It will be opened half an hour after blast, soon as dust settles down. Instant command centre has 7 CCTV cameras. Traffic expert here along with us, monitoring all congestion points, says DCP Rajesh. (ANI)
Police announce to vacate the area around Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida where cranes have started coming in.
Evacuation of residents from two nearby housing societies underway, say officials (PTI).
Noida twin tower demolition: The illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida will be demolished today. Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers that are part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd, taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar, were found to violate construction norms.
Around 5,000 residents of nearby Emerald Court and ATS Societies have been asked to vacate their homes on the demolition day and will only be allowed to return to their homes 5:30 pm onwards. The surrounding area in a radius of 500 metres has been marked as an exclusion zone, with no human or animal to be allowed inside, except for concerned officials. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), eight ambulances and four fire tenders will be deployed at the site. The Health Department has said it is prepared for any emergency situation that may arise in the aftermath of the demolition. Hospitals in Noida have also reserved beds to deal with any emergency that may arise.