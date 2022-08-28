Noida Twin Towers Demolition Today Live Updates: The illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida will be reduced to rubble on Sunday through “controlled implosion” at 2:30 pm. Apex tower (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) that are part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd, are located in Sector 93A near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Around 3,700 kgs of explosives have been infused into the twin towers. Noida-Greater Noida expressway will remain closed from 2:15-2:45 PM today. Residents of nearby apartment complexes — ATS Greens Village and Emerald Court — have started to evacuate their flats. According to the police, Emerald Court has 15 towers and ATS village has around 25 towers and four villas. At the demolition spot, cranes have started coming in, over 560 police personnel are at the spot and traffic diversion has been activated.

Also Read: Noida twin towers demolition on August 28: How, when, why and what next – All your questions answered here

Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering has partnered with South Africa’s Jet, who will carry out the blast scheduled at 2:30 PM Sunday. In less than 15 seconds, the towers will crumble like a pack of cards.

Live Updates

Noida twin towers live, Noida Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates, Noida Twin Towers Demolition Today Live Updates, Noida Supertech Twin Towers Demolition Live News, twin tower news

08:28 (IST) 28 Aug 2022 Noida Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: 560 police personnel in spot 560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams & NDRF team deployed. Traffic diversion points activated, says DCP Central Rajesh S (ANI) https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1563715751890276352 08:20 (IST) 28 Aug 2022 Noida Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: Expressway to be closed at 2:15 pm. Expressway only to be closed right before the blast at around 2.15pm. It will be opened half an hour after blast, soon as dust settles down. Instant command centre has 7 CCTV cameras. Traffic expert here along with us, monitoring all congestion points, says DCP Rajesh. (ANI) 07:51 (IST) 28 Aug 2022 Noida Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: Watch live visuals from Noida. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1563708225312399360 07:50 (IST) 28 Aug 2022 Noida Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: Cranes have started coming in. Police announce to vacate the area around Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida where cranes have started coming in. https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1563702652042907648 07:41 (IST) 28 Aug 2022 Noida Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: Nearby residents have started leaving homes Evacuation of residents from two nearby housing societies underway, say officials (PTI). 07:38 (IST) 28 Aug 2022 Noida Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: All set to be demolished today Noida twin tower demolition: The illegal Supertech twin towers in Noida will be demolished today. Apex (32 floors) and Ceyane (29 floors) towers that are part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd, taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar, were found to violate construction norms. 07:31 (IST) 28 Aug 2022 Noida Twin Towers Demolition Live Updates: Catch all live updates at FE.com Hello! Welcome to Supertech Twin Towers demolition Live blog. Catch all the latest updates of the demolition, scheduled today, at FE.com.