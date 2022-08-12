Noida: Supertech Twin Towers demolition date set for August 28 as SC pushes deadline by a week

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a week’s extension for the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers in Noida and set August 28 as its new date. The towers were earlier scheduled to be brought down on August 21 but had to be deferred after the Noida Authority submitted a status report following a meeting with different agencies involved in the matter on August 6.

The top court also relaxed the time frame till September 4 in case of delays arising from technical or weather conditions.

At the hearing today, the court directed all agencies, including the Supertech management, to cooperate with the agencies engaged in the demolition exercise. The top court had on May 17 this year extended the deadline for demolition of the twin towers till August 28 at the advice of experts.

Hearing the case on Friday, a top court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna granted a “bandwidth” of one week from August 29 to September 4 to the agencies engaged in the demolition of the exercise of the 40-storeyed twin towers stating that there may be marginal delays due to technical and weather conditions.

In its application filed by Supertech in the top court on July 29, the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) had submitted that it had sought relevant information regarding the blast design, ground vibration, post demolition debris assessment, test blast, vibration monitoring report, dust cloud along with the structural audit report with respect to nearby buildings.

The apex court had allowed CBRI to address a comprehensive communication with Supertech Ltd and Edifice Engineering (the company responsible for the demolition) and directed them to supply it on or before August 5.

At the meeting, the Noida Authority discussed the status of demolition, following the top court’s directions on July 29 in a miscellaneous application filed by Supertech Ltd. The CBRI had also sought details of the blast design, ground vibration, post demolition debris assessment, test blast, vibration monitoring report, dust cloud and structural audit of Emerald Court and ATS village which are in the vicinity of the site, agencies reported.

