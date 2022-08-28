Gone in Seconds! Video shows how blast brought down Supertech twin towers – WATCH

Supertech’s twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93 A were demolished on Sunday at 2:30 PM, leaving behind a cloud of smoke. As per NOIDA Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, initial assessment shows no damage to nearby buildings, but a clear picture will be known only after a detailed report is made available in an hour from now. The demolition came in pursuance of a Supreme Court order from August last year which found that the nearly 100-metre-tall structures had come up in the premises of Emerald Court housing society in violation of building norms.

The towers were demolished using “controlled implosion” at 2:30 PM today. Apex and Ceyane towers, both taller than the Qutub Minar, had 915 flats, 21 shops and two basements. A detailed safety audit is expected later, and the visibility was extremely low.

Earlier, Supertech Realty had released a statement on Sunday saying the twin towers were built after approval from Noida authorities and there was no deviation in plans.

Around 5,000 residents of the nearby societies — ATS Greens Village and Emerald Court — had evacuated their flats for the demolition.