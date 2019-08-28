Noida: Shahberi builder detained under NSA for constructing multi-storey building illegally

On July 17, 2018, two adjoining buildings had collapsed in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village, leaving nine people, including a child and two women, dead

The Noida administration on Wednesday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against a builder who had illegally constructed a multi-storey building which collapsed last year, leaving nine people dead. This is the first case in Uttar Pradesh in which a builder has been detained under the stringent NSA, which prohibits bail to an accused for 12 months, subject to judicial review, the administration said. On July 17, 2018, two adjoining buildings had collapsed in Greater Noida’s Shahberi village, leaving nine people, including a child and two women, dead.

“Builder Shahbuddin, a native of Meerut, has already been arrested. He has been booked under the Gangsters Act,” District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, B N Singh told reporters in a joint press conference with SSP Vaibhav Krishna. “Now, his bail plea is due to be heard in high court in coming days and the administration has decided to detain him under the National Security Act,” he added. “Shahbuddin, 47, is in judicial custody since July 25 and if he comes out there is a likelihood of disturbance to public order,” Singh said further.

Probe reports by administration and local authorities found that the buildings had come up illegally and without any proper approval, as did several others which mushroomed over the years in Shahberi, less than 50 km from Delhi. Shahberi falls under the notified area of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), which had acquired the land from local villagers in 1994, the officials said. So far, 71 FIRs have been registered against rogue builders over illegal constructions in Shahberi and nearby areas. As many as 257 people have been accused in these cases and more than 50 arrested so far, the officials said.