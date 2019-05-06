Noida Police busts rave party in Sector 135 with 192 men, women; organisers charged whopping Rs 10,000 as entry fee

Updated: May 6, 2019 11:33:20 AM

Noida Rave Party Busted: The Noida Police busted a rave party in Sector 135 and arrested 192 men, women from a farmhouse. Huge quantity of alcohol and illegal drugs were also recovered.

Noida Rave Party Busted! The Noida Police busted an illegal rave party on Saturday night and arrested 192 people including 31 wowen. The rave party was organised at a farm house in Sector 135. Police also recovered alcohol, beer bottles in huge quantity from the rave party venue. The Noida Police said alcohol and drugs were being served illegally at the party .

Gautam Buddh Nagar Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told media persons that the police got a tip off about a rave party is being held at a farmhouse under the Expressway police station. Acting on the basis of the information, a police team raided the venue and arrested several men, women. Over 30 cars, bikes, DJ system were also seized from the spot.

Most of the arrested people belong to Delhi and a few from Haryana and Noida, Vaibhav Krishna said. Entry fee for men was Rs 10,000, while girls were allowed in the rave party for free. He added that a few girls were hired as ‘entertainers’ at the party to lure ‘clients’ to splurge more on drugs and liquor during the event. The girls were paid on commission basis, the SSP said.

The main organisers of the rave party identified as Amit Tyagi, Pankaj Sharma, Adnan Ahmed, Balesh Kohli, all four from Delhi, and Kapil Singh Bhati, from Ghaziabad, have also been arrested, police said.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation into the matter is underway.

