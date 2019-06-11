Busted! How Noida cops ran a fake rape extortion racket involving 2 women

Noida Police extortion racket busted: At a time when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is stressing on improving policing in the state to improve law and order scenario, this news will certainly not go down well within state's top administration. The UP Police has busted an extortion racket arresting 15 people including two women. Shockingly, the gang involved four Noida Police officials too. The Noida Sector 39 police, which busted racket, recovered three cars - Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Grand i10 - Rs 50,000 cash from the arrested 15 members of the gang. Also Read:\u00a0Noida Police busts rave party in Sector 135 with 192 men, women; organisers charged whopping Rs 10,000 as entry fee Noida Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told the media that the police was alerted about the gang a few days ago. Acting on the information available, a police team was formed which nabbed the two women 'red handed' while 'settling a matter' late on Monday night near Sector 44 police outpost. How the gang operated Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, SSP Krishna said the woman member of the gang used to first hitch a car ride and ask the driver to drop her near sector 44 police outpost. #NoidaPolice ~ \u0932\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0932\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u091d\u0942\u0920\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0915\u092e\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, 04 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940, 02 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u0932 15 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 50,000 \u0930\u0942\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0935 03 \u0915\u093e\u0930 Honda City, Hyundai Verna \u0935 Grand i10 Car \u092c\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926 - \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 - 39 \u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e @Uppolice pic.twitter.com\/PPcm31TQCR \u2014 NOIDA POLICE (@noidapolice) June 11, 2019 She would then approach the PCR van nearby to complain against the driver about attempted rape. "The matter would then be taken to the police outpost, where some 'relatives' of the woman would also arrive. Then they would threaten the driver with legalese and he would eventually offer to settle the matter in lieu of some money," news agency PTI quoted SSP Krishna, as saying. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on in the matter.