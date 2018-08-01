Noida Police cautions people against ‘Kiki Challenge’

Earlier the police in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have made similar appeals to the people using social media against indulging in the ‘Kiki Challenge’.

The Police in Gautam Buddh Nagar today cautioned citizens against taking the ‘Kiki Challenge’, saying the “nuisance” could put people’s life at risk and also land them up in jail.

The challenge, also known as ‘In My Feelings Challenge’, involves jumping out of a moving car and dancing alongside it to Canadian rapper Drake’s latest song, ‘Kiki do you love me’.

The video of the act is then put on social media, where it has become quite popular over the last few days, especially among the youth despite the danger it entails.

“The Noida Traffic police appeals to all residents of Noida to obey the traffic rules and cooperate your police in smooth movement on roads,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal Sharma said on Twitter.

He said all police station house officers (SHOs) in the district have been asked to instruct all beat constables in their areas to keep a check on it.

“We are also taking help of educational institutions in spreading awareness on the risks involved in such adventures,” he told PTI.

So far, the police have not received any complaints of Kiki Challenge in city streets, Sharma said, adding that the they have made precautionary appeal to the people at large against indulging in the “public nuisance”.

“People coming out of moving vehicles and dancing on the road does classify as a nuisance,” the SSP said.

He added that the “challenge” is a violation of law and punishable under Indian Penal Code section 279.

According to the IPC section, anyone driving a vehicle in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life, or cause hurt or injury to any other person can draw jail imprisonment for up to six months along with a monetary fine.

The violators can also get booked on charges of dangerous driving under the Motor Vehicles Act.

“Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge (six),” the Noida Police tweeted.

Earlier the police in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have made similar appeals to the people using social media against indulging in the ‘Kiki Challenge’.

Some videos of the challenge, uploaded on the internet, show oblivious dancers crashing into poles, tripping on potholes and even falling out of cars.

One video shows a dancing woman’s handbag being stolen. Another shows a man getting hit by a car.