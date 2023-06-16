scorecardresearch
Noida: Parents asleep, child falls to death from 8th floor

A five-year-old boy died after he fell off the balcony of an eighth floor apartment at a housing society in Noida when his parents were asleep.

Written by Chhabi Kala
Noida
The incident took place at around 5.45 am on Friday. (Representational image)

A five-year-old boy died after he fell off the balcony of an eighth floor apartment at the Hyde Park Society in Sector 78 in Noida on Friday.

The incident took place at around 5.45 am, when the parents of the child were asleep.

“The family members told the police that sometimes the child would wake up earlier than others and roam around in the house. Today, the child went to the balcony where some planters are kept and above that is the balcony grill from where he fell down,” a police spokesperson said, PTI reported.

The boy was rushed to a hospital but he could not survive.

Further investigations are underway.

Noida

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 17:59 IST

