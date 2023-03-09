Noida: Over 1,100 challans for traffic violations on Holi, 30 vehicles impounded

Owners of more than 1,100 vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, landed in the police net over violation of various road safety norms across Noida and Greater Noida on Holi, police officials said on Thursday.

Around 30 vehicles were impounded and owners of at least five of them penalised hefty amounts ranging between Rs 17,000 to Rs 33,000 for “stunts” and recklessness like car occupants hanging from the windows, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said.

“Throughout Wednesday, around 475 traffic police personnel including inspectors, sub-inspectors and constables remained on duty across Gautam Buddh Nagar to keep a check on violations of rules,” the officer said.

He said 650 challans were issued for two-wheeler rides without helmet, 265 for triple-riding, 75 each for drunk driving and wrong-side driving, while 25 car owners were penalised for having black films on their windows. Another 25 vehicle owners were penalised for not being able to produce documents, he added.

“Thirty vehicles were seized during the day for various violations under the Motor Vehicles Act. These included five vehicles engaged in stunts and whose occupants were found engaged in reckless acts like hanging from a moving car’s windows. Challans were issued to them in the range of Rs 17,000 to Rs 33,500,” Yadav said.

Also Read BJP banks on BSY magic in Karnataka

According to traffic police officials, the highest fine of Rs 33,500 was imposed on the owner of an SUV which bore a sticker of “police” on its rear but had its two occupants hanging out of the windows while the vehicle was moving on the road in Sector 104.