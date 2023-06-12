In a devastating mishap, a 24-year old model died, while another sustained serious head injuries after a lighting truss collapsed during a fashion show in Noida’s Film City on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Vanshika Chopra, a resident of Gaur City-2 in Greater Noida (West), was one of the volunteer promoters of the event.

Another volunteer Bobby Raj, a resident of Agra, sustained injuries in the accident.

The victims were rushed to the Kailash Hospital (Noida) after the mishap during the fashion show in Film City. While Vanshika Chopra was declared brought dead, Bobby Raj sustained critical injuries and his condition is believed to be serious.

“Today around 1.30 pm, a fashion show was being organized in a studio at Film City under Sector 20 police station… Vanshika Chopra died and Bobby Raj was injured due to the collapse of a lighting truss. The body has been sent for postmortem. The injured person is undergoing treatment at Kailash Hospital in Sector 27,” police said in a statement.

The brother of the deceased has filed a complaint against the organisers of the fashion show under IPC section 304 A (causing death by negligence).

The investigations are underway and the organizers of the show have been detained for further questioning.

“Further legal action will be taken after the enquiry,”said the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police(Noida) Shakti Awasthy.

As many as 150 people were believed to have been present at the fashion show during the incident, but there is no available CCTV footage retrieved.