Noida Metro Hospital fire LIVE Updates: All patients safely evacuated, rescue operations still underway

By: | Updated:Feb 07, 2019 1:45 pm

Noida Metro Hospital & Heart institute fire: All patients have been saely evacuated and rescue operation is still under at the Metro Hospital & Heart Institute located in Noida's Sector 12.

Noida Metro Hospital fireNoida Metro Hospital fire LIVE Updates: At least 24 trapped inside Noida’s Sector 12 hospital, rescue operations underway

Noida Metro Hospital & Heart institute fire: A massive fire broke out at the Metro Hospital & Heart Institute located in Noida’s Sector 12 on Thursday afternoon, news agency ANI reported. As soon as local administration learned about the fire, they rushed six fire tenders to the site to douse the flames.

TV reports say that more than 20 people are trapped inside the hospital even as rescue operations to vacate the hospital is underway. The hospital is located in Sector 12 of Noida.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the building in Sector 12. People were standing on ledges in balconies as rescuers tried to reach them by breaking window panes.

13:37 (IST)07 Feb 2019
Noida metro hospital fire: No reports of casualties

There were no immediate reports of any casualties. A PTI report said that thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the hospital building. Fire broke out at the Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute in Noida at around 12:30 pm.

13:30 (IST)07 Feb 2019
Metro hospital fire: Latest visuals from site
13:30 (IST)07 Feb 2019
Metro heart hospital noida: Guards rush to the rescue of patients

Eyewitnesses said that security guards and others who were present inside the hospital immediately rushed to the resue of patients. They broke the windows and glasses to and made arrangements for people to evacuate.

13:28 (IST)07 Feb 2019
Metro hospital fire: All patients safely evacuated

According to TV reports, all patients have been evauated. All patients are safe.  Locals said that fire department officials rushed to hospital and immediately launched rescue and relief operation.

13:26 (IST)07 Feb 2019
Metro hospital fire: Fire at Noida's Metro hospital

Massive fire broke out at Metro Hospital & Heart Institute in Noida on Thursday. The hospital is located in Sector 12 of Noida. The guards and others available in the hospital rushed to the help of patients as soon as they learned about the fire.

Noida falls in western Uttar Pradesh and is a part of National Capital Region (NCR). It is a industrial area where companies and factories are located. The city is well connected with Delhi with road and metro. The Metro Hospital & Heart Institute is located in Sector 12 of the city. According to tv reports, fire broke out in afternoon on the second floor of hospital. Staffers tried to help patients out of the building. A total of six fire tendered were pressed into service to douse the flames. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
