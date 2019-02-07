Noida Metro Hospital fire LIVE Updates: All patients safely evacuated, rescue operations still underway

Noida Metro Hospital fire LIVE Updates: At least 24 trapped inside Noida’s Sector 12 hospital, rescue operations underway

Noida Metro Hospital & Heart institute fire: A massive fire broke out at the Metro Hospital & Heart Institute located in Noida’s Sector 12 on Thursday afternoon, news agency ANI reported. As soon as local administration learned about the fire, they rushed six fire tenders to the site to douse the flames.

TV reports say that more than 20 people are trapped inside the hospital even as rescue operations to vacate the hospital is underway. The hospital is located in Sector 12 of Noida.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties. Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the building in Sector 12. People were standing on ledges in balconies as rescuers tried to reach them by breaking window panes.