Noida man orders phone from Amazon, receives bar of soap; FIR filed

The Noida police on Tuesday registered an FIR (First Information Report) against the country head of leading e-commerce website ‘Amazon’, a delivery agent and two others for alleged fraud. The action came on a customer’s complaint that he received a bar of soap instead of a phone that he had ordered on Amazon.

According to reports, the police have arrested the delivery agent in the alleged case of fraud. The police have lodged the complaint against the accused under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy). Amit Kumar Shahi, In-charge of Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida told The Indian Express that Amazon’s country head Amit Agrawal; Pradeep Kumar and Ravish Agrawal, directors of logistics firm Darshita Pvt Ltd and delivery boy Anil have been named in the FIR. “We have arrested the delivery agent,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Amazon said that it takes all incidents related to frauds seriously. “As India’s most trusted online marketplace, we take incidents of fraud seriously. A case has been reported at the Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida. Local police have taken charge and we are extending all support or information that they need,” it said.

In a similar incident on January 22, 2018, another e-tailing giant – Flipkart had delivered a detergent bar instead of an iPhone. The incident took place in Mumbai’s Byculla area. In his complaint to the police, Tabrej Mehaboob Nagrali (26), alleged that he had ordered an iPhone-8 on the e-commerce platform and made the full payment. Defending its position, Flipkart issued a statement stating that the company has a zero-tolerance policy on incidents impacting customer trust.