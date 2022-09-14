Noida: Man creates fake Instagram account of woman IPS officer, booked

The Noida Police have registered a complaint against an unidentified person for creating a fake account impersonating a senior woman IPS officer on Instagram. The woman IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh Cadre, has said in her complaint that the alleged fraudster has used her photo in her official uniform in the fake account.

“Additionally, he has allegedly been stalking her and sent messages as well. Investigation into the matter is underway, and we are tracing the identity of the man with the preliminary details that have been recovered,” The Indian Express quoted Station house officer at Sector-113 police station Sharad Kant as saying.

ALSO READ| Cybercrimes in 2021 rose by 5%, fraud most common motive: Report

The officer alleged in her complaint that the man had been stalking her for a long time and sending “unwanted messages” through several social media platforms, tarnishing her image and causing her mental harassment.

The police have registered an FIR under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act against the unidentified man.

According to the police, a search is underway to identify and nab the accused based on the preliminary information available.