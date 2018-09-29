Noida man crashes Jaguar, dies while spitting pan masala from speeding car

A 27-year-old man succumbed to his injuries that he had sustained during a road accident in Noida when he peeped his head out to spit pan masala. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Prashant Kasana, a property dealer by profession. He was a resident of Kasana area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district and lived in Alpha 1 sector of Greater Noida.

Police said that Prashant was alone in the luxury car when the accident happened on Thursday at around 7 pm at ‘zero point’ on the Expressway here. Police said though he was rushed to a hospital by passers-by, he couldn’t be saved.

An eyewitness said that the man was driving the car at a very high speed, adding that as soon as the driver peeped his head out to spit pan masala, he lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the divider.

“The car was coming at a high speed… must be around 120 kmph. Suddenly, the driver peeped his head out to spit gutkha, pan masala, and lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into the divider,” Mahaveer, a private security guard who witnessed the accident, said.

Mahaveer said that he immediately rushed to the accident spot and with help of another passerby, Prashant was taken to a private hospital in the city from where he was referred to Apollo hospital in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar.

A relative of Prashant said that he had suffered serious injuries including in head and was operated on Friday morning but succumbed to injuries later.

Police said that no complaint has been registered in the matter but a PCR had visited the accident site for the basic probe.