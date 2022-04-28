Noida mall murder: Eight arrested, one at large; bar in Garden Galleria mall sealed, license revoked – Top developments so far

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old man in a brawl at a retro-bar Noida’s Garden Galleria Mall late Monday night. The deceased, identified as Brijesh Rai, was allegedly beaten to death by bouncers at the Lost Lemons Bar after an altercation over bill payment.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the suspects were arrested after reviewing the CCTV footage. One more person who has been identified is on a run, he added.

The shocking incident has led to a flurry of inspections and raids by the authorities across bars in the Garden Galleria mall, which houses nearly two dozen pubs and lounges.

Here are the top developments in the alleged murder case:

Rai had gone for a party with his colleagues to the bar on Monday evening where they got into a fight with the local staff over the bill, police said. The bill stood around Rs 7,400 with Rai and his colleagues objecting to being charged some additional amount for the services, leading to an argument that soon escalated into a fist fight, they said.

“The post mortem report showed Rai’s cause of death as head injury, spleen rupture and liquid in stomach,” a police officer said, citing the autopsy findings.

Additional DCP Singh had on Tuesday said that an FIR has been lodged in the case at the local Sector 39 police station and 16 people were in police custody over the case. The FIR has been lodged under IPC section 302 (murder).

According to the police, of the nine accused most are employees of Lost Lemons, while two are private security officials of the Gardens Galleria Mall.

The restro-bar has already been sealed in order to prevent any tampering with the evidence, the officer told PTI, adding the police is thoroughly analysing CCTV footage gathered from the spot. The Excise Department informed on Wednesday that the license of Lost Lemons bar has been cancelled.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing Rai’s wife Pooja reprimanding her husband’s colleagues and asking them to leave the hospital where the body was taken.

In the video, she also questioned the colleagues what was the need for them to get into a fight over a bill and what kind of “friends” they were to have landed Rai in trouble.