Noida lockdown: Cop suspended for beating two women standing in queue for ration

One cop in Noida suspended after video showing him beating two women standing in a queue went viral. (video grab)

A policeman in Noida has been suspended after a video showing him beating two women standing in a queue went viral. The suspended cop has been identified as SI Saurabh Sharma, the in-charge of the Sector 19 police post. Noida police commissionerate tweeted that the cop was suspended after the incident’s authenticity was established. A departmental inquiry has also been initiated in the matter.

According to reports, the incident took place near a government ration distribution point in Sector 19. Two women were standing in a queue and waiting for their turn to get ration when the policeman beat them for allegedly flouting social distancing norms.

The entire incident was recorded using a mobile phone camera. It shows Sharma pushing a woman away from the queue and assaulting two of them. He hit them several times on their legs.

The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms in no time, inviting criticism from netizens.

The woman who captured the video in her mobile said that women cops were not present at the ration distribution point. She said other cops too didn’t prevent the policeman from hitting the women.

Meanwhile, ACP, Zone 1, Arun Kumar Singh, is probing the case and Sector 20 police station SHO has been asked to present evidence of the incident.

The two women said that they are poor and are responsible for feeding their families. While one worked as a maid in a residential society, the second one is the wife of an auto driver who is sitting idle ever since the lockdown was imposed in March.

The government is distributing free ration to the poor during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The two were standing in the queue and waiting for their turn to collect the ration. One of the two said that she was standing in the queue since 8 am. Instead of helping her, the cop used a baton for allegedly violating social distancing norms.