Noida: Four dead, several injured as boundary wall collapses at Jal Vayu Vihar in Sector 21; rescue operations underway

Four labourers have died while several others are reported to have sustained injuries after the boundary wall of Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida’s Sector 21 collapsed on Tuesday morning. Several labourers who were working at the site are still feared trapped and efforts are underway to rescue them from under the debris.

According to Suhas LY, District Magistrate of Noida, the labourers were cleaning the drainage adjacent to the wall that collapsed.



“Noida Authority had given contract for drainage repair work near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sec 21. We’ve been told when labourers were pulling out bricks, wall collapsed. It’ll be probed. Received information of 2 deaths each (total 4) at District Hospital and Kailash Hospital; being verified,” the official said, adding that the rescue operation is underway and details of the injured people are being ascertained.

“The area is being searched as a precautionary measure. All teams are present here,” he added. Officials from the police and fire department are present at the spot. The accident occurred at around 9 AM today. The work on the drainage adjacent to the boundary wall has been underway for over a week now.

More details are awaited.