PM Modi Jewar Airport Opening Live: The first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is set to be inaugurated today, March 28, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the second international airport in the Delhi-NCR region after the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and is expected to boost India’s airport infrastructure and improve both regional and international connectivity.
Flight operations at the new airport are expected to begin soon. Once functional, Noida International Airport and IGI Airport will work together as part of a combined aviation network. This is likely to reduce congestion, increase passenger capacity, and help position Delhi-NCR as a major global aviation hub. The airport is strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, improving accessibility.
Traffic advisory ahead of PM visit
Ahead of the inauguration, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. It includes designated routes, parking arrangements, and diversions.
The advisory will be in effect from 7 am to 11 pm on Saturday, while ensuring that emergency services like ambulances and fire brigades can move without disruption.
DGCA grants aerodrome licence
Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted an aerodrome licence to Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) for the airport. It has been approved for public use and is equipped to handle flights in all weather conditions.
Noida International Airport is one of the country’s biggest greenfield airport projects. The first phase has been developed at an investment of around Rs 11,200 crore. The project is being executed by YIAPL, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under a public-private partnership with the Uttar Pradesh and central governments. The concession period for the project began on October 1, 2021, and will run for 40 years.
In its first phase, the airport will be able to handle 12 million passengers annually, with plans to expand capacity up to 70 million passengers per year in the future. It will have a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling large aircraft, along with modern systems like Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced lighting to ensure smooth, round-the-clock operations in all weather conditions.
PM Modi Jewar Airport Inauguration Live: Follow Live Coverage on Noida International Airport Inauguration Today by PM Narendra Modi latest Updates
PM Modi Noida International Airport Inauguration Live: When will the PM arrive at NIA?
PM Narendra Modi is expected to arrive at the event around 11:30 am, with the formal ceremony scheduled to begin shortly after noon.
PM Modi Noida International Airport Inauguration Live: NCR gets its second international airport
The Noida International Airport will become the second major aviation hub serving the Delhi-NCR region after Indira Gandhi International Airport. The new facility is expected to ease congestion at IGI and offer alternative travel options to millions of passengers.
PM Modi Noida International Airport Inauguration Live: PM calls Jewar Airport launch a major milestone
PM Narendra Modi shared on his official X account that the launch of Noida International Airport marks a significant step forward for connectivity, logistics, and the overall development of the NCR region. "This will boost commerce and connectivity. It will ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi," PM wrote.
Tomorrow, 28th March is a day of immense importance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR. Phase I of Noida International Airport will be inaugurated. This will boost commerce and connectivity. It will ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2026
The Noida airport is… pic.twitter.com/oZZAs6tUk6
PM Modi Noida International Airport Inauguration Live: Heavy security ahead of high-profile event
Authorities have rolled out extensive security arrangements in and around the airport zone. Given the Prime Minister’s presence, multiple agencies are coordinating to ensure safety. The inauguration has led to tightened surveillance and movement restrictions across key routes in Greater Noida and nearby areas.
PM Modi Noida International Airport Inauguration Live: Scale, investment, and future expansion
Developed at a cost of around Rs 11,200 crore, this greenfield project is among India’s largest airport developments. In Phase 1, it will handle up to 12 million passengers annually, with future plans to expand capacity to 70 million. The airport features a 3,900-metre runway and advanced systems like Instrument Landing System (ILS), enabling smooth and efficient operations round the clock.
PM Modi Noida International Airport Inauguration Live: Traffic advisory ahead of for PM visit
Ahead of the inauguration event, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory. It includes route diversions, designated parking zones, and movement restrictions. The advisory will remain in effect from 7 am to 11 pm, while ensuring that emergency services like ambulances and fire brigades continue to operate without disruption.
PM Modi Noida International Airport Inauguration Live: Strategic location advantage
The airport is strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, offering seamless connectivity to Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and nearby regions. This location is expected to significantly improve accessibility for passengers and boost economic activity in surrounding areas.
PM Modi Noida International Airport Inauguration Live: Boost to connectivity and capacity
Once operational, Noida International Airport will work alongside IGI Airport as part of a combined aviation network. This dual-airport system is expected to reduce congestion, increase passenger handling capacity, and improve both domestic and international connectivity. It also positions Delhi-NCR as a growing global aviation hub.
PM Modi Noida International Airport Inauguration Live: Hello and welcome to our blog!
The first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is set to be inaugurated today, March 28, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This marks a major milestone for India’s aviation sector. The airport becomes the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region after Indira Gandhi International Airport, strengthening overall infrastructure and connectivity. Follow this live blog to get all the latest updates.