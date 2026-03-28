PM Modi Jewar Airport Opening Live: The first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, is set to be inaugurated today, March 28, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the second international airport in the Delhi-NCR region after the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and is expected to boost India’s airport infrastructure and improve both regional and international connectivity.

Flight operations at the new airport are expected to begin soon. Once functional, Noida International Airport and IGI Airport will work together as part of a combined aviation network. This is likely to reduce congestion, increase passenger capacity, and help position Delhi-NCR as a major global aviation hub. The airport is strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, improving accessibility.

Traffic advisory ahead of PM visit

Ahead of the inauguration, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. It includes designated routes, parking arrangements, and diversions.

The advisory will be in effect from 7 am to 11 pm on Saturday, while ensuring that emergency services like ambulances and fire brigades can move without disruption.

DGCA grants aerodrome licence

Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted an aerodrome licence to Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) for the airport. It has been approved for public use and is equipped to handle flights in all weather conditions.

Noida International Airport is one of the country’s biggest greenfield airport projects. The first phase has been developed at an investment of around Rs 11,200 crore. The project is being executed by YIAPL, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under a public-private partnership with the Uttar Pradesh and central governments. The concession period for the project began on October 1, 2021, and will run for 40 years.

In its first phase, the airport will be able to handle 12 million passengers annually, with plans to expand capacity up to 70 million passengers per year in the future. It will have a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling large aircraft, along with modern systems like Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced lighting to ensure smooth, round-the-clock operations in all weather conditions.

Live Updates

PM Modi Jewar Airport Inauguration Live: Follow Live Coverage on Noida International Airport Inauguration Today by PM Narendra Modi latest Updates