Noida, Greater Noida schools to remain shut tomorrow as Yamuna breaches danger mark

All schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain shut on July 14.

Written by India News Desk
Vehicles move through a waterlogged road during rain in Noida, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has ordered that all schools up to Class 12 will remain closed across Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, as Yamuna river crossed the danger mark of 200.60 metres downstream of Okhla Barrage on Thursday.

The order was issued by district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Thursday.

“Due to the high level of water in the Yamuna after heavy rains and in view of chances of rain, the district magistrate has ordered closure of all schools of all boards on July 14,” District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said.

Several low-lying areas along the Yamuna bank in Noida and Greater Noida area were inundated, with firefighters and National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force teams pressed into rescue services.

“People and cattle trapped in water from flood-affected villages are being rescued by NDRF and SDRF teams and taken to safe places. The DM took stock of the situation after reaching Dostpur Mangrauli, Nagla Nagli, Shakpur, Nangli Wajidpur, and while inspecting the shelter homes that have been built for the rescued people, instructed the authorities concerned that the people who were rescued and brought here should get basic facilities like shelter, food and drinking water,” according to an official statement.

Noida

First published on: 13-07-2023 at 18:56 IST

