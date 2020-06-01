Noida girl sets an example, spends savings of Rs 48,000 to book flight tickets for migrants

Niharika Dwivedi, a class 8 student in Noida, spent her savings of Rs 48,530 to book flight tickets to help migrants reach their home state.

Niharika Dwivedi, Migrants in Noida: Pained by the agony of migrant labourers struggling to reach home amid the Coronavirus lockdown, a 12-year-old girl has come forward to help those affected. The Noida-based girl has given away her piggy bank savings of over Rs 48,000 to ferry three migrant labourers back home in Jharkhand.

The three migrants include a cancer patient. The girl spent her savings to book flight tickets for them.

Niharika Dwivedi, a class 8 student, had savings of Rs 48,530 in the last two years. She didn’t think twice before spending her entire savings to book flight tickets to help migrants reach their home state.

Niharika said that she was pained to see the plight of poor and migrants due to the lockdown. She said that these people had contributed to the society and it was her turn to return to them.

“Watching news channels and the struggles of these people have inspired me to help migrant labourers in reaching home. They have contributed so much in society and it is our responsibility to help them in this crisis. I had collected 48,530 from my pocket money and I used it to help these three people out of which one is a cancer patient,” she told ANI.

Niharika’s mother, Surbhi Dwivedi, said that her daughter used to get sad whenever she watched news about stranded labourers. One day she saw an aeroplane and asked us if we could send needy people by flight.

“She gave us her piggy bank and said I want to help labourers and we were proud and happy to hear that from our 12-year-old daughter,” Surbhi said.

The family was informed about three migrants stranded in their locality and wanted to go back to their homes in Jharkhand.

“One of them is a cancer patient. We arranged for flight tickets and sent them home,” she said.

The Coronavirus-forced lockdown had left lakhs of migrants stranded in different cities. While the government started operating special trains to ferry them back, the numbers of such trains could not accommodate the large numbers of migrants and many are still struggling to secure their travel passes.

Earlier, a Delhi-based mushroom farmer had spent nearly Rs 70,000 to book tickets for Bihar migrants.