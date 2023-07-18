Noida flood alert: Next 72 hours crucial, Gautam Buddh Nagar DM issues alert

The District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Manish Kumar Verma, issued a strong warning on Monday, urging residents to exercise extreme caution and avoid approaching the Yamuna and Hindon rivers over the next 72 hours.

Verma stated that although the water level in the Yamuna had decreased in the past two days, the weather department had issued an alert for the next 72 hours, predicting further rainfall in the northern mountainous regions and the adjoining state of Haryana.

“Given the current situation, there is a possibility of the water level rising in the Yamuna and Hindon rivers. As a precautionary measure, the district administration has issued a warning for the next 72 hours. It is strongly advised that people living near these rivers exercise caution and relocate to safe areas,” Verma stated.

“In any case, individuals should refrain from entering the rivers or approaching their vicinity. We received reports on Sunday that some people attempted to bathe in flooded areas and even took selfies. Such actions can be fatal. I appeal to all residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar to remain vigilant during the next 72 hours, as the water level in the rivers may rise,” the District Magistrate added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, encompassing the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, is situated between the Yamuna and Hindon rivers, both of which have experienced overflow due to incessant rainfall and the release of water from dams upstream in the northern regions.

Tragically, on Sunday, two young men, aged 17 and 21, drowned in the Yamuna while bathing in the swollen river in Greater Noida’s Dankaur area. Their bodies were recovered on Monday.

The district, which borders Delhi, has been severely affected by floods. According to the latest official figures as of Sunday night, the floods have impacted a total of 8,710 people, including 4,748 who have been displaced. Furthermore, 6,308 animals have been displaced as well.

Those who have been displaced have been provided shelter in community centers that have been converted into temporary relief camps. The district administration has ensured the provision of free meals, snacks, and medical facilities at these shelters.

Additionally, some individuals rescued from the flood-prone areas have taken refuge in makeshift tarpaulin camps along the Pushta road near Nagli Wajidpur village in Sector 135 of Noida. These camps are located less than 500 meters away from a major shelter home.

(With PTI inputs)