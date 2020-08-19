Massive fire at power-substation in Noida, firefighting operations underway

Noida fire: Fire breaks out at a power-substation of the NPCL in Noida Sector 148.
A massive fire broke out at a power-substation in Noida amid heavy rain on Tuesday morning. According to news agency ANI, fire was reported at the substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Sector 148.
#WATCH Greater Noida: A fire has broken out at substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148. Fire tenders at the spot; firefighting operations underway. pic.twitter.com/5vMIwN2l4R
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 19, 2020
Several fire tenders have reached the site and firefighting operations underway.
The blaze broke out at around 8:30 am. The situation is yet to be brought under control. There was no report of any casualty or damage to any other property.
Several transformers at the power-substation are said to have been damaged in the fire.
More details are awaited.
