Massive fire at power-substation in Noida, firefighting operations underway

By: |
Updated: Aug 19, 2020 9:58 AM

Noida fire: Fire breaks out at a power-substation of the NPCL in Noida Sector 148.

noida fire todayMassive fire at substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in sector 148. (ANI photo)

A massive fire broke out at a power-substation in Noida amid heavy rain on Tuesday morning. According to news agency ANI, fire was reported at the substation of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) in Sector 148.

Several fire tenders have reached the site and firefighting operations underway.

The blaze broke out at around 8:30 am. The situation is yet to be brought under control. There was no report of any casualty or damage to any other property.

Several transformers at the power-substation are said to have been damaged in the fire.

More details are awaited.

