Greater Noida fire: A massive fire broke out in a housing society in Greater Noida on Wednesday. However, there were no casualties, news agency PTI reported. The fire was reported from the Gaur City 14th Avenue society located in Greater Noida (West) at around 11.30 AM.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said that the fire erupted in the balcony of the first floor of an apartment and soon spread to the second floor.

Visuals showed smoke billowing from the first floor of the high-rise apartment.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a multi-storey residential building in 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/HSc4EmOFYW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2023

Kumar added that the fire is under control, adding that there were no injuries in the incident.

He said that two fire tenders were rushed to the society to douse the flames as soon as information was received.

Earlier, on April 7, fire broke out inside the Shiv Shakti society in Sector 71, Noida. The second-floor of the building had caught fire at around 12 PM, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Choubey had said.

It was suspected that the fire was triggered by a prayer lamp lit on the flat’s balcony.