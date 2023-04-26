scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Massive fire in Greater Noida society, no injuries reported – Watch video

The fire erupted in the balcony of the first floor of an apartment of Gaur City 14th Avenue society in Greater Noida, and soon spread to the second floor.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Noida society fire
Flames and smoke rise from a fire that broke out in a residential building at Gaur City, in Noida, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Greater Noida fire: A massive fire broke out in a housing society in Greater Noida on Wednesday. However, there were no casualties, news agency PTI reported. The fire was reported from the Gaur City 14th Avenue society located in Greater Noida (West) at around 11.30 AM.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said that the fire erupted in the balcony of the first floor of an apartment and soon spread to the second floor.

Also Read

Visuals showed smoke billowing from the first floor of the high-rise apartment.

Also Read

Kumar added that the fire is under control, adding that there were no injuries in the incident.

Also Read

He said that two fire tenders were rushed to the society to douse the flames as soon as information was received.

Earlier, on April 7, fire broke out inside the Shiv Shakti society in Sector 71, Noida. The second-floor of the building had caught fire at around 12 PM, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Choubey had said.

It was suspected that the fire was triggered by a prayer lamp lit on the flat’s balcony.

More Stories on
Noida

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-04-2023 at 15:18 IST

Stock Market