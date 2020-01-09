Noida: Fire breaks out at ESIC hospital, 3 fire tenders on spot

Fire at ESIC Hospital in Noida Sector 24. (Photo/ANI)

Noida ESIC Hospital fire news: A massive fire has broken out at the ESIC Hospital in Noida’s Sector 24. Three fire tenders are at the spot trying to control the blaze. The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.

There is no word on injuries to anyone so far.

Reports say the fire broke out in the basement of the seven-storey hospital building.

More details are awaited.