Noida Election Result 2022 Live Update: In Pankaj Singh vs Pankhuri Pathak battle, counting of votes to begin shortly

Live

Pankaj Singh of BJP vs Pankhuri Pathak of Congress Election Result 2022 Live Updates, Noida Election Results 2022: The 29-year-old Graduate Professional, Pankhuri Pathak owns total assets worth Rs 6.3 crore and has liabilities worth Rs 84 lakh.

Pankaj Singh vs Pankhuri Pathak Election Result 2022, Noida Pankaj Singh Election Result 2022 Live News: The counting of votes for Noida Assembly constituency, which falls under the Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary constituency and went to polls in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 10, will be held today. The BJP has once again fielded Pankaj Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who faces challenge from Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary, Congress’ Pankhuri Pathak and Aam Aadmi Party’s Pankaj Awana, a former employee of the tech giant Apple. Singh was elected to the UP assembly for the first time in 2017 elections when he got over 1.62 lakh (64.29 per cent) of the 2.54 lakh votes polled.

In his election affidavit, Singh has mentioned PGDM as his profession and Graduate as his educational qualification. The 43-year-old has no criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth Rs 4.8 crore and he has liabilities worth Rs 12 lakh. Singh faces direct challenge from Pathak, for whom Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior leader Shashi Tharoor had campaigned. A legal advisor by profession, Pathak quit the Samajwadi Party in 2018 and joined hands with the Grand Old Party.

Live Updates

Pankaj Singh Election Results 2022 Live, Noida Election Results 2022 Live Updates, Noida Election Results, Noida Winner, Noida Winning Candidate