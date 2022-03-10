Noida Election Result 2022 Live Update: In Pankaj Singh vs Pankhuri Pathak battle, counting of votes to begin shortly

Pankaj Singh vs Pankhuri Pathak Election Result 2022, Noida Pankaj Singh Election Result 2022 Live News: The counting of votes for Noida Assembly constituency, which falls under the Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary constituency and went to polls in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 10, will be held today. The BJP has once again fielded Pankaj Singh, the son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who faces challenge from Samajwadi Party’s Sunil Chaudhary, Congress’ Pankhuri Pathak and Aam Aadmi Party’s Pankaj Awana, a former employee of the tech giant Apple. Singh was elected to the UP assembly for the first time in 2017 elections when he got over 1.62 lakh (64.29 per cent) of the 2.54 lakh votes polled.
In his election affidavit, Singh has mentioned PGDM as his profession and Graduate as his educational qualification. The 43-year-old has no criminal cases against him. His total assets are worth Rs 4.8 crore and he has liabilities worth Rs 12 lakh. Singh faces direct challenge from Pathak, for whom Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior leader Shashi Tharoor had campaigned. A legal advisor by profession, Pathak quit the Samajwadi Party in 2018 and joined hands with the Grand Old Party.
Pankhuri is currently the party’s state vice chairperson for social media. In her affidavit, Pathak has not declared any criminal cases. The 29-year-old Graduate Professional, owns total assets worth Rs 6.3 crore and has liabilities worth Rs 84 lakh. In the 2012 UP elections, the seat was won by Mahesh Kumar Sharma of the BJP who defeated BSP candidate Omdutt Sharma by a margin of 27,676 votes.