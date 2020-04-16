Noida coronavirus lockdown: Man shot at for coughing in Greater Noida, accused arrested

In Uttar Pradesh, Noida is the second worst hit district with 82 cases of Coronavirus.

Noida Lockdown: A man was shot at over allegations by the accused that he was coughing at others with the deliberate intention to spread Coronavirus, The Indian Express reported. The incident happened in Greater Noida two days ago when the victim, Prashant, was playing ludo with three other persons. According to IE, another resident, Jai Veer, came there and an argument broke out over the alleged coughing. During arguments, Jai Veer allegedly shot Prashant who had to be rushed to Kailash Hospital in Noida where his condition is reported to be stable.

Giving out details of the incident, an official told the national daily that the police had received information of a man being shot in village Dayanagar in Greater Noida, at around 9 pm on Tuesday. “As the police reached the spot, we found that the victim was playing Ludo with three other people when another resident came and an argument broke out over coughing and the accused shot at him,” IE quoted the official as saying.

The police have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) against accused Jai Veer. While explaining what had happened the moment before shooting, the police said Jai Veer accused Prashant of coughing in the village with the intention of spreading Coronavirus. However, when Prashant objected to the charge, Jai Veer pulled out a country made pistol and fired at Prashant’s thigh. According to the report, Prashant is receiving treatment and is currently stable.

Coronavirus is highly contagious and spreads through droplets emanating from the mouth or nose while spitting, coughing and talking. On Wednesday, the Centre issued fresh guidelines and prohibited spitting in public spaces. It also banned sale of liquor, gutka, and tobacco. Not only this, spitting has been made a punishable offence with a fine under Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act, which is in effect to fight COVID-19.

In Uttar Pradesh, Noida is the second worst hit district with 82 cases of Coronavirus. The state has so far recorded 735 cases with 57 recovery and 11 deaths. Agra tops the list with 150 positive cases of COVID-19.