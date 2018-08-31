Noida cops seen thrashing man, transferred for ‘inappropriate behaviour’, says officials

Two constables of the Gautam Buddh Nagar police were transferred today for “inappropriate behaviour” after a purported video of them thrashing a man, said to be a doctor, with batons went viral, officials said. The incident took place late last night in Sector 93 of Noida when the two constables attached to the PCR 52 of Phase 2 police station allegedly hit the man and hurled abuses at him.

Taking note of the episode, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma ordered the transfers of the two officials, a police spokesperson said. “The constables, Dhamendra and Kalyan Singh, have been transferred to Police Lines with immediate effect,” the spokesperson said.

The SSP has also ordered a probe into the matter. “Taking note of the indecent behaviour by the two officials, the Circle Officer, Greater Noida 1st, has been handed over the probe,” the spokesperson said.

The identity of the victim, who is said to be a doctor, could not be verified immediately, with police sources saying that no formal complaint was made to them in the matter till this evening.

Two police officials were yesterday also transferred to the Lines for “inappropriate behaviour”. “Sector 54 police post incharge Mukesh Kumar and Sector 12/22 police post incharge Vedprakash Dhiran have been transferred with immediate effect,” the police said in a statement last night. PTI