Noida cop enters house on fire to take out LPG cylinders

By: |
Noida | Published: May 3, 2019 10:31:19 PM

A fire was reported from a house in Alamkhani in Bilaspurpur area in the Friday afternoon after which officials from the local police post led by SI Akhilesh Kumar Dixit rushed to the spot, they said.

Noida, noida fire, LPG cylinders, Greater Noida, Alamkhani, Bilaspurpur, india newsPrime facie it appears that the fire was sparked by a short circuit but it could be confirmed only after an investigation, the SHO said. (PTI)

In a heroic act, a sub-inspector went inside a Greater Noida house that was on flames to bring out two LPG cylinders and prevent further damage, police officials said Friday. A fire was reported from a house in Alamkhani in Bilaspurpur area in the Friday afternoon after which officials from the local police post led by SI Akhilesh Kumar Dixit rushed to the spot, they said.

“Around 3.15 pm the police reached the spot and a crowd was gathered outside the house belonging to Geeta and Phool Singh. Somebody informed the officials that two LPG cylinders with full gas were kept inside the house,” SHO Dankaur, Samresh Singh, said. “After giving a thought to the situation, SI Akhilesh Kumar Dixit quickly arranged a blanket from a neighbouring house. He then covered his body with the blanket and barged into the house and came back with the cylinders, preventing any bigger damage,” he said.

After ensuring the safe removal of the cylinders the police team along with the locals managed to douse the fire in some time and no person was injured in the episode, Singh said. Prime facie it appears that the fire was sparked by a short circuit but it could be confirmed only after an investigation, the SHO said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Noida cop enters house on fire to take out LPG cylinders
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition