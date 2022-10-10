Noida: CCTV captures violent brawl over entry into society; guard, food delivery guy detained  

A video clip from the residential society in Noida showed a security guard and a food delivery agent getting into a fight allegedly over the latter’s entry inside the society. Both the persons involved were later detained by police, IE reported.

The footage of the incident showed the two arguing as bystanders attempt to separate them. However, the fight escalates and the duo are later seen hitting each other with sticks. The delivery agent later falls unconscious on the ground. According to reports, the delivery executive was identified as Sabi Singh and the security guard was identified as Ram Vinay Sharma, the police said.

The IE report further quoted ACP Rajneesh as saying, “In most Noida societies, delivery drivers have to check at the gate first, and that is when the fight broke out. Both parties have been detained under CrPC sections 151 (arrest to prevent cognisable offence) 107 (security to keep the peace) 116 (inquiry as to truth of information) and produced before an Executive Magistrate by police of the Sector 39 thana. Both men are residents of Sadarpur in Noida. Neither of them was badly injured.”

The incident is the latest in a series of conflicts involving security guards of group housing societies in Noida. On Saturday, a group of women was arrested after their video manhandling a security guard of a society in Sector 121 went viral. They were stopped reportedly because of the lack of a sticker on their car. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a bank manager and a security guard of Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 were arrested by the local police following a conflict on Friday.

Two other incidents were reported earlier where female residents were caught on camera assaulting and abusing security guards.