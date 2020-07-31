Noida building collapse: Rescue operation underway; four people rescued from debris, says report

Noida building collapse: So far, four persons have been rescued from the site, the report said. (Courtesy: Twitter / ANI photo)

Noida building collapse: A building collapsed in Noida’s Sector-11 area on Friday, ANI reported, and added that rescue operations have begun at the site. So far, four persons have been rescued from the collapsed building.

PTI reported that police personnel in large numbers were present on the spot for rescue operation along with senior officers and teams of the Fire Department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shriparna Ganguly told PTI that of the four people rescued — three have minor injuries. Those rescued have been taken to a hospital for treatment, she said and added that rescue operation was still underway.

As per an official statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and asked the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police to take appropriate steps in search and rescue operations.