Noida building collapse: Rescue operation underway; four people rescued from debris, says report

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 10:19 PM

Noida building collapse: Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shriparna Ganguly told PTI that of the four people rescued — three have minor injuries.

Noida building collapse: So far, four persons have been rescued from the site, the report said. (Courtesy: Twitter / ANI photo)

Noida building collapse: A building collapsed in Noida’s Sector-11 area on Friday, ANI reported, and added that rescue operations have begun at the site. So far, four persons have been rescued from the collapsed building.

PTI reported that police personnel in large numbers were present on the spot for rescue operation along with senior officers and teams of the Fire Department and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

As per an official statement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and asked the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police to take appropriate steps in search and rescue operations.

