Noida: BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi booked for threatening, abusing woman in housing society; VIDEO goes VIRAL

Shrikant Tyagi, who identifies himself as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kisan Morcha and national co-cordinator of the BJP‘s Yuva Kisan Samiti, was on Friday booked by the Noida Police for allegedly threatening and abusing a woman in a spat inside a posh Noida high-rise housing society.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows Tyagi engaged in a verbal spat with a woman. At one point during the altercation, Tyagi is seen pushing the woman and shouting at her. According to reports, the spat took place over the woman’s objection to a tree plantation drive by Tyagi. The incident relates to Noida’s Grand Omaxe society in Sector 93B.

According to the police, Tyagi has been booked under Section 354. “Shrikant Tyagi has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty),” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Ankita Sharma told news agency PTI.

Also Read: Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP, says Modi ‘best’ PM

As per information available, the matter relates to a dispute over Tyagi’s allegedly illegal occupation of a portion of the park located in the society. The video shows the woman objecting to the same. Tyagi, at one point, loses his cool and is seen threatening and pushing the woman and then hurling abuses at her, even as the people surrounding her advise him against it.

According to his social media profile, Tyagi is the National Executive Member, Bharatiya Janata Party (Kisaan Morcha) and National Co-Coordinator, Yuva Kisaan Samiti of the saffron party.

Also Read: Next 30-40 years will be era of BJP: Amit Shah at party’s national executive meet

There is no report of Tyagi being detained or questioned so far. The Noida Police Commissionerate, however, informed that an FIR has been registered against him.