Noida Authority seals eight houses, seven shops for illegal construction

Eight houses and seven shops were sealed today by the Noida Authority as it continued with its anti-encroachment drive in the city, officials said. The drive against illegal constructions was conducted in Garhi Chuakhandi village and in sectors 57 and 58 of the city, they said. “Action was taken against illegal and unauthorised construction on land acquired by the authority in Garhi Chakhandi village where eight houses and seven shops were sealed for violations,” an official of the authority said.

He said the drive was conducted in the presence of authority officials and the police. In sectors 57 and 58, food joints, street-side vendors and outlets which were operating on encroached land were removed. “The encroachment was removed and some of their material seized. They have been warned against encroaching the land again with harsher punishment,” the official said.

The Noida Authority’s action comes a day after it razed the illegal construction at the the house of an additional district magistrate (ADM) in Sector 29 here. Two balconies, an asbestos shed above a car garage and two temporary garages were removed from the house of the ADM, who was engaged in a bitter spat with a retired Army colonel over the illegal construction.

“Removing encroachment is a continuous process for the authority. Whenever we are alerted about such construction or illegal developments, the authority takes action against it following due procedures,” a senior authority official had told PTI yesterday.