Noida Authority demolishes illegal construction at ADM’s house in Sector 29

Noida Authority. (PTI)

The Noida Authority today demolished an illegal construction at the residence of an additional district magistrate in Sector 29 here, days after his spat with a retired Army colonel over the issue, officials said. “Two illegal balconies, an asbestos shed above a car garage and two temporary garages were removed from the plot in Sector 29 during an anti-encroachment drive between 6 am and 12 noon in the presence of authority officials and the police,” a Noida Authority official said.

“Removing encroachment is a continuous process for the authority. Whenever we are alerted about such construction or illegal developments, the authority takes action against it following due procedures,” the official told PTI. Colonel (Retd) Virendra Pratap Singh Chauhan (76), who served in the elite 1 Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), had filed a complaint against the illegal construction some time back with the authority as well as the police.

Chauhan and the ADM live on the ground and third floor of a building respectively. “The ADM was getting some construction done to convert his car garage, near my house, into a guest house. It was illegal and not permitted by the Noida Authority. I had raised objection against it because it was also obstructing the passage, sunlight andair flow into my house,” Chauhan had said in the complaint.

He had also claimed that the ADM has previously served in the Noida Authority and used his influence to get his (Chauhan’s) complaint overlooked. The demolition comes two days after Chauhan was released on bail in a molestation case. He was arrested on August 14 after the ADM’s wife lodged a complaint alleging molestation and that the Army veteran hurled caste-based abuses at her.

Chauhan had filed a counter-complaint from Luksar Jail, acting on which the Gautam Budh Nagar administration instructed the police to file a case of assault against the ADM and six others, including his wife, son and aides.

During investigation, the CCTV footage of the August 14 incident emerged which purportedly showed the ADM and his family assaulting Chauhan.

Subsequently the police arrested two people, including one of the ADM’s gunners and his aide.