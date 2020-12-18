  • MORE MARKET STATS

Noida airport result of past BSP govt’s policies: Mayawati

By: |
Updated: Dec 18, 2020 1:35 PM

The Noida International Greenfield Airport will have a picture of stork -- the state bird -- as its logo. It will be designed on the lines of world-famous airports in London, Moscow and Milan.

Mayawati's comments came a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the design, name and logo. (File image)

BSP president Mayawati said on Friday that the Ganga Expressway, Noida airport and other projects were result of the development models formulated when her party was in power in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati’s comments came a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the design, name and logo of the Noida international airport, which will be constructed in Jewar.

Related News

“In UP, be it Ganga Expressway or other development projects or the new airport to be built in Jewar, the whole world knows that these are the eminent models of development formulated in the BSP government,” Mayawati said. “First, the SP and now the present BJP government keeps patting itself on its back over these.”

The Noida International Greenfield Airport will have a picture of stork — the state bird — as its logo. It will be designed on the lines of world-famous airports in London, Moscow and Milan.

“Metro and new schemes of basic public facilities in the state’s major and ancient cities, including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Kannauj, and the completion of them in record time are also the development model of the BSP. It was on priority with the rule of law that gave benefit to all sections,” she said.

“After BSP government in 2012, whatever little development has been possible in UP, they are the result of the thinking of the BSP regime. In my government, this work would have been with more rapid pace if the Congress government at Centre did not obstruct them due to political interests and in the name of environment,” Mayawati said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Noida airport result of past BSP govt’s policies Mayawati
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi seeks people’s views on 2020, next year for his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address
2Jammu and Kashmir DDCs, Panchayat Election 2020: BJP vs Congress vs Gupkar Alliance – All you need to know
3‘Assault on federalism’: Kejriwal slams Centre over transfer of three IPS officers from West Bengal