Noida: 84 detained in police raids at call centre over fraud claims

The Noida Police have detained 84 people, including women workers, after a raid at a call centre that was allegedly involved in duping people of crores of rupees, reports PTI. The call centre is located in the Phase 1 police station area in Noida.

A senior officer said hundreds of computer systems have been seized from the call centre.

“The police have detained 84 people from the spot in connection with the fraud. Legal proceedings are being carried out after which they would be produced in a local court,” the officer said.

Police said an assessment of the call centre’s documents and the fraud done through the call centre is also underway.

More details are awaited.