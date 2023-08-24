scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Noida: 84 detained in police raids at call centre over fraud claims

The police have detained 84 people from the spot in connection with the fraud.

Written by India News Desk
Noida
Hundreds of computer systems have been seized from the call centre. (Image for representation)

The Noida Police have detained 84 people, including women workers, after a raid at a call centre that was allegedly involved in duping people of crores of rupees, reports PTI. The call centre is located in the Phase 1 police station area in Noida.

A senior officer said hundreds of computer systems have been seized from the call centre.

Also Read

“The police have detained 84 people from the spot in connection with the fraud. Legal proceedings are being carried out after which they would be produced in a local court,” the officer said.

Also Read

Police said an assessment of the call centre’s documents and the fraud done through the call centre is also underway.

More details are awaited.

More Stories on
Noida

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 16:47 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
narendra modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS