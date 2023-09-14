Nod to supplementary grants likely in brief winter session

While the five-day special Parliament session beginning on Monday will be focussed on the transition from the old Parliament House to the new one and a bill on the appointment of election commissioners, the Centre will likely hold another brief session in November-December to get the nod for supplementary demand for grants amid a spate of state elections.

Even though there was a buzz that the government may seek Parliament’s nod for the first supplementary demand for grants for ministries in need of more funds in the session next week keeping in view the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet will get busy with key state elections, sources said that the it was not possible to bring such proposals now as finance ministry needs time to prepare for that.

The ministry will kick-start the exercise from the second week of October with ministries on their revised estimates (RE) for FY24. The exercise will continue till around mid-November. So, the proposal for the first supplementary demand grants is expected in the winter session.

Of the five-day session next week, the first day will be held in the old Parliament Building to bid adieu to the 93-year-old building and remember its rich legacy. The second day of the session on Tuesday, which is also Ganesh Chaturthi, will commence from the adjacent new Parliament building. The discussions in the new building on Tuesday are likely to centre around India’s recent achievements such as the success of India in the G20 Summit to arrive at a consensus on policies to tackle emerging challenges such as more funds for climate and sustainable development goals. The members of Parliament would also likely congratulate the government on the successful moon landing.

The balance three days of the session will be devoted to four bills listed for consideration and passing including the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 that would exclude Chief Justice of India from the selection panel.