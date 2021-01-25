Nobody should feel pain while chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’: Sanjay Raut on Mamata’s outburst at Kolkata event

Shiv Sena MP Sajay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sajay Raut on Monday said that nobody should feel any pain while chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. He said nobody’s secularism will be under threat by saying Jai Shri Ram and his party believes that Lord Ram is the pride of the country. Raut’s statement came two days after Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at an event organised to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata after some members in the audience chanted Jai Shri Ram as she was invited to the dias.

Banerjee said that she had been insulted in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was also there at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, and refused to speak. Reacting to this, Sanjay Raut today said that Jai Shri Ram was not any political phrase. “It is a matter of our faith, and I am sure that Mamata Didi also has faith in Lord Ram,” he said.

In an editorial, Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ says that the slogan should not have upset Mamata Banerjee during the programme at the Victoria Memorial. Rather, it said, the tables would have turned on those raising slogans if Mamata had mixed her voice among theirs. The Sena mouthpiece further said that the BJP has identified Banerjee’s ‘weak point’ and it will keep playing up such sensitive issues until the Assembly elections are over.

Today, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that no one was being forced to raise ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and there was nothing to feel bad about its chanting. He said that “if someone says Jai Shri Ram there is nothing to feel bad about it as it is a greeting”.

“If someone says ‘namaskar’ or ‘Jai Shri Ram’ it shows his etiquette,” he said. On Mamata Banerjee refusing to speak after the slogans, Adityanath said that the BJP was not forcing anyone to chant Jai Shri ram. “But if someone says Jai Shri Ram there is nothing to feel bad about it,” he said.

Following the development on Saturday, the BJP had attacked Mamata Banerjee for refusing to speak and said that she had disgraced Bengal and insulted Netaji’s legacy by her conduct at the Victoria Memorial event. “If CM Mamata Banerjee can recite an Islamic prayer at a West Bengal government event, why does she have a problem being greeted with Jai Shree Ram? Appeasement? She disgraced Bengal and insulted Netaji’s legacy by her conduct at the event to commemorate Netaji’s anniversary,” BJP IT Cell head and West Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya said.