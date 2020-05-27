Nobody can stare down Modi’s India: BJP on border standoff with China

Amid the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at the Ladakh border, the ruling BJP on Wednesday asserted that no country can stare down India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Narendra Modi ke Bharat ko koi aankh nahi dikha sakta (No country can stare down PM Modi’s India),” BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Hindi during a press conference.
He was asked about India’s standoff with China and also differences with Nepal.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked the Modi government on Tuesday to be transparent about the border situation with China.
