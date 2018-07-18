Noble gesture! 10-yr-old girl in Hyderabad contributes Rs 1 lakh ‘birthday party money’ to CM’s relief fund

She met Rao along with her father and handed over a cheque for Rs one lakh towards CMRF, it said.

In a noble gestures, a 10-year-old girl here contributed Rs one lakh to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF), which otherwise would have been used for her birthday party.

Varunika wished to meet state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and donate Rs one lakh, which her father would have spent on her birthday party, to use it for public welfare, a state government release said.

The minister appreciated the girl’s gesture, it said.